Three arrested in shooting that injured 14, killed teenager during unauthorized concert in North Charleston

UPDATE: A third person has been arrested in connection to this shooting. North Charleston police worked with the US Marshals in arresting 18-year-old Tye Robinson Jr. on Thursday afternoon.

Robinson is facing one count of manslaughter, 12 counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and one count of possession of firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested two men in connection to a shooting at an outdoor “unauthorized concert” that injured 14 people and left a teenager dead.

The concert happened in the Deas Hill community of North Charleston the night of May 22nd.

Police say a fight broke out near the stage area, which led to a shooting between multiple people at the event. Fourteen people were shot, including 14-year-old Ronjanea Smith who did not survive.

During a press conference on Thursday, investigators announced two arrests in the case including 20-year-old Tyquan Cooper and 21-year-old Manqual Horlbeck, Jr.

Both men were taken into custody Thursday morning.

They are each charged with manslaughter, 12 counts of assault and battery high and aggravated nature and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

“Two groups of people were having a beef, gangs, saw each other and began shooting at each other not caring who was in between. That’s how we had so many victims,” said Deputy Chief Ken Hagge with the North Charleston Police Department.

An investigation into both the concert and the shooting is on-going.