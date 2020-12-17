Three Charlotte men charged in shooting of 9-year-old girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three men have been charged for their involvement in the shooting of a 9-year-old girl that took place on Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Anthony Smith, 21, Tariq Miller, 23, and Shiodon Shipp, 23, were charged with four counts of dispatching a firearm into occupied property, five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony conspiracy.

The young girl was shot in the hip and suffered serious injuries on the 900 block of Davenport Street but her grandfather later said she was recovering and “doing well” after undergoing surgery following the incident.

CMPD attempted to pull over the three charged men in a traffic stop this week and a pursuit ensued that would end in the suspects being detained.

The home where the shooting occurred was occupied by five other people whose ages ranged from 6 to 84, authorities said.