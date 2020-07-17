Three dead following head-on crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people were killed in a head-on collision Thursday afternoon on Henderson Highway.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue said a Honda Odyssey minivan that was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed crossed the southbound lane in a curve, striking a Mercedes head-on just south of Ritter Road.

The Honda rolled on its side and caught fire and the Mercedes overturned, both receiving heavy damage.

Officials say a 19-year-old male driver of the Honda was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the minivan.

A deputy with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was in the area and responded to the crash shortly after it occurred. The deputy used a portable fire extinguisher to put the fire out.

Fire-Rescue crews arrived minutes later and determined the three victims were deceased.

An adult male and female in the Mercedes were trapped in the wreckage, officials say. Crews used rescue tools to extricate them.

Hendersonville Hwy was closed for several hours while the South Carolina Highway Patrol conducted their investigation.

