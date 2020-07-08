Three inmates at state prisons die from COVID-19; no new male inmates being accepted

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Three inmates at state prisons have died from COVID-19 and the South Carolina Department of Corrections will not accept new male inmates through July 31, according to SCDC.

According to SCDC, Stanley Smith, 58, died at an outside hospital Friday after being in the hospital since June 26. Smith had several underlying conditions and tested positive on June 24, SCDC said. Smith was at Tyger River Correctional Institution.

Mark Lee Trammell, 60, died an an outside hospital Monday after being in the hospital since July 2, according to SCDC. Trammell was at Kirkland Correctional Institution.

Martin William Duncan, 65, died at an outside hospital Tuesday after being in the hospital since June 29 after testing positive on June 28, SCDC said. Duncan had underlying medical conditions. Duncan was at MacDougall Correctional Institution.

SCDC also announced Wednesday they will not accept any new male inmates through July 31 after three incoming inmates at the temporary reception and evaluation center at Leiber Correctional Institution tested positive for COVID-19.

New female inmates will still be accepted at Camille Graham Correctional Institution, according to SCDC.

SCDC said the three incoming inmates who tested positive were already in quarantine and are now in isolation.