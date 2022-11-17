RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of anti-abortion advocates are shown gathering outside a North Carolina clinic in a video uploaded to TikTok.

Deborah Brider recorded the video of the event outside A Woman’s Choice of Raleigh on Saturday.

“They were all walking to the clinic to stand in front of a clinic where so many people were going to show up to seek health care that day, and it was just infuriating,” Bridger said.

Bridger, along with Bjorn Jones, are activists who support families and women going to clinics.

They said Saturday’s rally was larger than they expected.

“It’s just really disheartening that they just get permits so they can claim that they are sticking to all the legalities of this,” Jones said.

The people in this video are with the faith-based organization, Love Life Inc. They told CBS17 that this was one of their prayer walks.

In a statement, the organization wrote:

“Love Life’s mission is to activate the local church in our city to continue helping hurting moms and families and give them real options and loving choices. With the help of our partnering churches and ministries, Love Life has provided housing, jobs, baby showers, mentoring and additional resources to many of the 4,300+ families that have chosen life on the sidewalks over the last six years. In 2017 Love Life expanded our outreach to bring hope to hopeless children through our Orphan Care Ministry focused on foster care and adoption options. As the Church unites and mobilizes in and around Raleigh, we will continue to see the culture shift from death to life as more families run to the Church and stop running to the abortion centers.

We know 60-70% of moms are pressured into abortion and are looking for a way out. When moms and dads hear of all the resources available to them in the Triangle, they want to choose life for the unborn babies.

We adhere to all city ordinances when doing our prayer walks and have the appropriate permits.”

Abortion access is something that has been on the minds of voters.

In a poll CBS 17 conducted in partnership with the Hill and Emerson College a week before the midterm election, abortion access was among the top issues for voters.

It showed 48% of people said they were more likely to go vote after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Another 44% said it made “no difference.”

“You don’t need to stand in front of a clinic,” Bridger said. “Or you certainly don’t need to bring 400 or 1,000 people to the clinic.”

Raleigh police told CBS 17 that the group Love Life had an approved permit. Raleigh police were there after receiving calls for service related to the event.

CBS 17 reached out to Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin, who said the city attorney is working on a buffer zone.