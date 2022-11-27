COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Winter Prep Week arrived Sunday in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

Winter Prep Week runs from Nov. 27, 2022, to Dec. 3, 2022.

SCEMD encourages all state residents to plan for severe weather in advance. One way to be prepared is to know the following winter weather terminology:

Winter Storm Watch: A winter storm is possible in the area.

A winter storm is possible in the area. Winter Storm Warning: A winter storm will happen in the area soon.

A winter storm will happen in the area soon. Freezing Rain: Rain will freeze once it hits the ground, creating icy roads and walkways.

Rain will freeze once it hits the ground, creating icy roads and walkways. Sleet: Rain that turns to ice before reaching the ground, causing icy and slippery roads.

Rain that turns to ice before reaching the ground, causing icy and slippery roads. Frost/Freeze Warning: Below-freezing temperatures are expected in the area.

SCEMD encourages residents to do the following before a winter storm to be best prepared:

Add winter supplies, such as rock salt and shovels, to a disaster supply kit

Insulate pipes with insulation, newspapers or plastic

Allow faucets to drip during cold weather to avoid freezing

Have any vehicles serviced to ensure they are safe to use in winter weather conditions

SCEMD also encourages residents to do the following during a winter storm to be best prepared:

Stay indoors

Stay dry

Only drive when necessary

Drink fluids to avoid dehydration

Exercise to maintain body heat

For more tips, suggestions and information, click here.