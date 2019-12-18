Tire flew off truck, killed Georgia woman walking dog

MACON, Ga (WSAV) – A motorist has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash after a tire flew off his pickup truck and fatally struck a woman out walking her dog.

Houston County Sheriff’s Lt. Kent Bankston said 22-year-old Kimberly Touchton was found face down off a road in Macon on Sunday.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office says investigators found suspect Brian Seth Carmichael’s abandoned pickup down the road with a wheel missing and determined it flew off the vehicle and struck Touchton’s head.

Investigators think Carmichael then called someone to help him escape.

He surrendered on Monday.