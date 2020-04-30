TODAY: ‘AccelerateED’ Task Force meeting to discuss summer, fall school operations

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Education’s “AccelerateED’ task force is set to meet Thursday to discuss summer and fall school operations.

The first meeting of the task force will take place at 10 a.m. over video conference.

News13 will stream the meeting on this page.

The task force is made up of educators and administrators representing all aspects of K-12 public education. Members of the task force include Tonya Addison, district administrator for Florence County School District 4, and Alan Walters, who is the executive director of safety and risk management for the Georgetown County School District and a member of the State Board of Education.

The task force will be chaired by Dr. Kathy Coleman, director of Clemson University’s Sandhill Research and Education Center and chair of the Saluda County School Board, and will get input from a larger advisory group.

The agenda can be found on the South Carolina Department of Education website.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: