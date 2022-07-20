CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman’s missing son who was found submerged in a retention pond on Tuesday in north Charlotte has died.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident at 7:55 p.m. in the 5500 block of Tumbling Brook Lane. CMPD said a woman had reported her 2-year-old son missing from their home.

The missing toddler was found a short time later submerged in a nearby retention pond and was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, according to a police report.

This is being classified as a death investigation and there is no mention of any charges at this time.