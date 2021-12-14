Toddler dies after father backs up truck into him in driveway of North Carolina home

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a toddler was hit and killed Tuesday morning by a truck his father was backing up in the driveway of a home on Huntsmoor Drive.

The child, identified as 1-year-old Mateo Jaciel Ayala-Martinez, was taken to Atrium Health Pineville for life-threatening injuries. Investigators determined that the child’s father, Elgar Orlando Ayala, was driving the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado involved in the incident.

According to investigators, Ayala went outside to move the truck to another part of the driveway. Ayala told police he pulled forward slightly before starting to back up. He said he heard the child yelling and when he got out of the truck, he saw that he had hit the child.

The child’s mother was inside the house at the time, and they also thought that the child was inside at the time, police said.

After being taken to Atrium Health Pineville, the child was flown to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, where he died shortly before 4:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators have not announced any charges.