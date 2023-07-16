FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A toddler was taken to a nearby hospital after an incident in a pool at a home in Fayetteville Saturday, officials said.

The incident was reported Saturday afternoon at a home along Rivercliff Road, which is in a neighborhood east of Ramsey Street near Eastwood Avenue.

A child about 2 years old was rescued from a pool at a home along Rivercliff Road.

CPR was performed on the child, who was then taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, according to officials.

Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to help fire crews after a child fell into a pool, according to Fayetteville Police Officer Alexandria Pecia.

No other details were available.