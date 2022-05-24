CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) — A tornado near Chesnee knocked down multiple trees and powerlines Monday night, according to a fire official.

The National Weather Service confirmed on Tuesday that a tornado touched down in the area. The agency will survey the damage to determine its strength.

Deputy Fire Chief Todd Mason said trees were knocked down on Buck Creek Road, Peach Shed Road and Henderson Hill Road.

One of the hardest-hit areas appeared to be in the Peach Shed Road neighborhood area. Deputy Chief Todd Mason said crews from six different agencies were out for multiple hours during the night.

Mason said calls started coming in about 7:15 p.m. Monday.

“When we got here we found numerous trees, that’s obviously down, numerous power lines up through there and all that,” he said. “So, luckily, you know, nobody was injured. We do have some minor to moderate damage to some structures.”

A section of Parris Bridge Road was also closed near View Church because of downed power lines and trees, the fire department reported.

Mason said Duke Energy, which reported nearly 750 customers without power as the storm moved through, and other crews were working overnight to remove the trees and restore the power lines.

Spartanburg County Emergency Management posted numerous pictures of storm damage on Facebook.

