Tornado touches down in SC upstate, 1 killed during storm

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A tornado touched down in the upstate of South Carolina Monday morning.

News13’s sister station WSPA reports the National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Oconee County early Monday morning.

Fruit Mountain Road in Easley, SC (courtesy: WSPA)

Seneca, SC (courtesy: WSPA)

Seneca, SC (courtesy: WSPA)

Black Snake Road in Easley, SC (courtesy: WSPA)

Fruit Mountain Road in Easley, SC (courtesy: WSPA)

Oconee County Emergency Services Emergency Management Director Scott Krein said one person has been killed and several others have been injured.

