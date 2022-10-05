RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) — A tow truck driver was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash with a freight train in Ravenel, authorities said.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, which happened just before 4:30 p.m. near Salters Hill Road and Drayton Street. Officials said a flatbed tow truck tried to go around railroad crossing arms and was hit by a CSX train headed north.

The crash pushed the truck on the tracks for nearly a half-mile. The truck driver was alone in the vehicle and was removed after deputies and rescue crews reached the front of the train.

The man was pronounced dead at the Medical University of South Carolina.

