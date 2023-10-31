GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Toyota has announced thousands more jobs and billions more in investments to the megasite that is already slated to employ thousands in the Piedmont Triad.

On Tuesday, Toyota held a conference about the future of their battery manufacturing site in Liberty, stating that a new $8 billion investment will create 3,000 additional jobs for the site, bringing the total to over 5,000 jobs and $13.9 billion invested in the project, “further supporting Toyota’s multi-pathway approach to global vehicle electrification.”

The new investment adds capacity to support battery electric vehicles and their plug-in hybrid vehicles with an additional eight production lines, bringing a total of 10 battery lines to the plant.

“Today’s announcement reinforces Toyota’s commitment to electrification and carbon reduction, bringing jobs and future economic growth to the region,” said Sean Suggs, president of Toyota North Carolina. “We are excited to see the continued energy and support of this innovative manufacturing facility.”

Production at the plant will be increased in a phased approach up til 2030.

“Toyota North Carolina solidifies its position as the company’s epicenter of lithium-ion battery production in North America,” with this new investment, the release says.

The plant, initially announced in 2021, will make lithium-ion batteries for Toyota’s hybrid-electric vehicles and batteries for Toyota’s line of fully electric vehicles.

“Through the last few years of building relationships, including my most recent trip to Tokyo and meeting with President Sato, our partnership with Toyota has become stronger than ever, culminating in this historic announcement,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. “North Carolina’s transition to a clean energy economy is bringing better paying jobs that will support our families and communities for decades to come.”

Toyota plans to have electric versions of all of its Toyota and Lexus models by 2025.

The North Carolina State Budget included millions for improvement to Randolph County’s water infrastructure, anticipating a huge growth in the population of the county due to the expansion of the plant and a nearby Chatham County job site.