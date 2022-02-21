Tracking app leads South Carolina authorities to teen after robberies

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A tracking app led to the arrest of a teen following armed robberies Sunday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Circle K located on Highway 9 in Boiling Springs was robbed at 6:45 a.m.

The clerk told deputies that multiple people robbed the store and took her pocketbook, which contained her cellphone.

The sheriff’s office said the clerk had a tracking application on her phone; so the deputy called the clerk’s daughter, who was able to track her mother’s phone using the same application.

With that information, the sheriff’s office notified the Greer Police Department when the phone became stationary at the Hot Spot convenience store in Greer.

Greer police officers arrived just as the suspects completed an armed robbery at that store. They tried to pull over the suspect vehicle on Highway 14 but lost sight of it as it approached I-85 southbound.

Officers told that information to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and troopers spotted the vehicle on I-85 and attempted a traffic stop. However, the vehicle would not stop and continued on I-85 until it crashed and flipped over at the White Horse Road exit.

The sheriff’s office said troopers took a female into custody, but three other occupants were able to run from the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect vehicle was reported stolen to the Mauldin Police Department yesterday morning at 1:40 a.m.

Once the female suspect was treated at the hospital in Greenville, she was taken back to Spartanburg, where she refused to answer any questions, according to deputies.

Deputies charged Nevaeh Angel Boykin, 17, of Greenville, with two counts of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a stolen vehicle.

After further investigation, investigators compared the store video of Sunday’s robberies with the video of another armed robbery at a Scotchman store Chesnee that happened at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 27.

The sheriff’s office said Boykin was wearing the same clothing as Sunday’s robberies.

Boykin had a bond hearing Monday afternoon where a magistrate deferred the setting of her bond to a circuit court judge.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Investigator Nick Federico at 864-503-4591 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).