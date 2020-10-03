Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Gamma forms in Caribbean off coast of Mexico

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Depression 25 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Gamma over the northwest Caribbean Sea on Friday, triggering watches and warnings for parts of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

The National Hurricane Center started issuing advisories on Tropical Depression 25 at 11 a.m. ET. According to the latest advisory, the tropical storm is about 130 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico and moving northwest at 9 mph.

Maximum sustained winds at 40 mph with some higher gusts. The NHC says the system is expected to slowly strengthen during the next few days

The center of Tropical Storm Gamma is forecast to be near the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday.

“The system is expected to produce heavy rainfall that could result in life-threatening flash flooding over portions of the Yucatan Peninsula, far western Cuba and well away from the center in the Mexican states of Campeche, Tabasco and northern Chiapas,” the NHC said.

Mexico has issued a tropical storm warning from Punta Herrero to Cabo Catoche. A tropical storm warning has been issued for of Punta Herrero to Cabo Catoche.

After running out of names last month for this year’s named storms list, we have now moved on to naming storms after letters in the Greek alphabet. The next name on the list is Delta.