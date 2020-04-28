Tractor-trailer driver dies after SUV crosses highway in Scotland County, NCHP reports

SCOTLAND CO, NC (WBTW) – A tractor-trailer driver died in a crash on Highway 401 in Scotland County.

The tractor-trailer was traveling north at about 7:15 p.m. on Monday in the Wagram community when an SUV crossed the center line and struck it, according to Sgt. Randy Lankford with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The tractor-trailer then hit a ditch and caught fire, Sgt. Lankford said. The SUV driver was hospitalized and “could face charges,” according to Lankford.

The crash closed a section of Highway 401 for hours on Monday night.

Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.