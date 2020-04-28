Live Now
Watch WBTW News13 at 5, 5:30 and 6 pm

Tractor-trailer driver dies after SUV crosses highway in Scotland County, NCHP reports

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:
Deadly Crash

SCOTLAND CO, NC (WBTW)  – A tractor-trailer driver died in a crash on Highway 401 in Scotland County.

The tractor-trailer was traveling north at about 7:15 p.m. on Monday in the Wagram community when an SUV crossed the center line and struck it, according to Sgt. Randy Lankford with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The tractor-trailer then hit a ditch and caught fire, Sgt. Lankford said. The SUV driver was hospitalized and “could face charges,” according to Lankford.

The crash closed a section of Highway 401 for hours on Monday night.

Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories