Tractor-trailer overturned, causing traffic impacts along I-95 Southbound

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) — According to Lumberton Rescue and Emergency Medical Services, I-95 Southbound at the 24-mile marker is shut down due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

Lumberton Rescue and Emergency Medical Services say to use an alternate route.

News13 reached out to Lumberton Rescue and EMS and the North Carolina Highway Patrol for more information.

