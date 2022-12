SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Several tractor-trailers were destroyed after a fire Saturday evening in Spartanburg County.

According to the Duncan Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 6:13 p.m. to a commercial structure fire at Benore Logistics Systems.

Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they located multiple tractor-trailers fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said no one was injured.

The Duncan Fire Department assisted Reidville Fire Department in putting out the fire.