COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina has seen significantly fewer deadly traffic crashes during the first two months of 2023 when compared with the previous two years, according to preliminary statistics provided by the highway patrol.
Four people died on state roads over the weekend, pushing the total to 125 through Sunday. That’s a 21.4% decrease from 2022 when 159 people died during January and February and a 24.7% decrease from 2021 when there were 166 deaths during those months.
The statistics show an even bigger percentage drop in Horry County where six deaths have been reported so far in 2023, a 53.8% drop from 2022 and a 57.1% decrease from 2021.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.