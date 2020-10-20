‘Tragic’: South Carolina nursing homes have highest COVID death rate in country, AARP says

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The death rate for COVID-19 in South Carolina nursing homes is more than double the national rate, according to a new study of government data by AARP.
The analysis found South Carolina’s rate, 1.2 coronavirus deaths per 100 residents between late August and late September, was the highest in the United States. 172 nursing home residents in the state died of COVID-19 during that period, AARP said.
In a post to South Carolina’s AARP website, state director Teresa Arnold called the findings “tragic” and “a startling wake-up call for us.”
The organization would investigate what’s causing the high number, the post said.