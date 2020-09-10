Trailer stolen from Florence County filled with hurricane relief meals found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/WBTW) — A trailer stolen from Florence County that was filled with pre-packaged meals for hurricane relief was located in Tennessee along with another stolen trailer.

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officials said on Aug. 30, they located two stolen commercial vehicle trailers that were loaded with pre-packaged meals for hurricane relief efforts in Louisiana.

The trailers contained more than $450,000 worth of Meals Ready to Eat (MRE).

One trailer was found at a Pilot Travel Center off I-40 in Cumberland County, Tennessee.

THP troopers confirmed this commercial box trailer was stolen from Florence County, South Carolina. The driver has not been located at this time.

THP officials said a second stolen trailer was located off I-81 in Jefferson County, Tennessee. They said the trailer belonged to Conley Trucking Company out of South Carolina.

THP also found the driver, Antonio Eaddy, of North Carolina.

The investigation revealed that the VIN plate was taken off the trailer, and a secondary VIN was found. THP said this confirmed that the trailer was listed in the National Crime Information Center as stolen.

The cargo in the second trailer belonged to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), officials said. It contained more than 30,000 meals. That load was valued at more than $200,000.

Eaddy was arrested and charged with a Class A Felony theft over $250,000, driving on a suspended license and criminal impersonation.

THP officials said the investigation is ongoing.