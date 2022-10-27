NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A body was found Wednesday in North Charleston by a train conductor who noticed it near the tracks and called a co-worker, authorities said.

North Charleston police were called at about 11 a.m. to investigate a body found near Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue.

A CSX Transportation employee told officers that the driver of a train saw the body in the woods near the tracks and called a co-worker. The body was found on the ground face down, according to a report.

No additional details were immediately available.