KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina Forestry Commission vehicle was struck by a train Friday morning after it stalled on railroad tracks near Kingstree.

Forestry spokesman Doug Wood told News 2 that an operator and trainee were riding in the flatbed truck, which was carrying a bulldozer, when it was stopped on railroad tracks along Eastland Avenue at US Highway 52 North.

While waiting behind vehicles to enter the highway, the railroad crossings lowered, and the truck became stalled near the tracks.

Crews attempted to have drivers back up their vehicles while another tried to get the truck to start; however, Wood said time ran out and the passing train hit a front portion of the vehicle.

Lance Cpl. Lena Butler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision happened just before 11:00 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Wood told News 2 truck has since been removed from the area.