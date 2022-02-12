Transit-bus driver shot in North Carolina, taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte transit-bus driver was taken to the hospital Friday with life-threatening injuries sustained in a shooting and crash, police said.

The incident happened about 9:30 p.m. near 500 W. Trade Street.

Charlotte police confirmed that the Charlotte Area Transit System driver was shot and taken to Atrium Health with life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting and crash involving the bus. There is no mention of a suspect in the shooting.

Statement from CATS Ride Transit:

“CityLYNX Gold Line service is suspended East and Westbound in the area of Trade & Graham until further notice due to police activity near Charlotte Gateway. Streetcars will continue operating between Sunnyside and CTC on a 20-min headway.”