CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A traveling Holocaust museum, called the Hate Ends Now Tour, is making a stop in the Lowcountry later this month.

“The Cattle Car: Stepping In and Out of Darkness” will be in Charleston from March 27 through March 28 at Congregation Dor Tikvah.

Visitors can go inside an exact replica of a cattle car used to transport Jews and other targeted groups during the Holocaust.

The exhibit offers a unique 360-degree video experience that shows visitors what is like to live through the Holocaust.

“It’s designed to be powerful and emotional, but most importantly educational. This unique approach to Holocaust education engages the senses and creates a lasting impression that will not only help young people understand the consequences of antisemitic attacks and bigotry in America, it will also teach them to stand up against it,” said Arielle Nakdimon, director of community relations for Southern NCSY.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

A public opening ceremony for the exhibit will happen on March 27, with visiting times from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m., joined by Senator Tim Scott, Congressman James Clyburn, Mayor Tecklenburg, and more state officials.

The exhibit will open again on March 28 for visitors from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

More information can be found at hateendsnow.org.

The exhibit will be at 1645 Raoul Wallenburg Boulevard.