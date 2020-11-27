Trevor Lawrence set for possibly his final Clemson home game

CLEMSON, SC (AP) — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has never sat out this long during the season. He’s glad he gets a final chance to play at home before the likely end to his college career when the fourth-ranked Tigers face Pittsburgh on Saturday. Lawrence has not played since Oct. 24 against Syracuse, the week before he tested positive for COVID-19.
That’s when the wait to return to the field began. Lawrence missed games against Boston College and No. 2 Notre Dame. The Tigers then had a week off before last Saturday’s game at Florida State was postponed due to a positive coronavirus test.