Trevor Lawrence set for possibly his final Clemson home game

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) leaves the field with his teammates after Clemson lost to Notre Dame 47-40 in two overtimes during an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind. As virus disruptions mount and the Dec. 19 end of college football’s regular season draws closer, the possibility grows that conference championships, major awards and even College Football Playoff participants will be determined by COVID-19. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP, File)

CLEMSON, SC (AP) — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has never sat out this long during the season. He’s glad he gets a final chance to play at home before the likely end to his college career when the fourth-ranked Tigers face Pittsburgh on Saturday. Lawrence has not played since Oct. 24 against Syracuse, the week before he tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s when the wait to return to the field began. Lawrence missed games against Boston College and No. 2 Notre Dame. The Tigers then had a week off before last Saturday’s game at Florida State was postponed due to a positive coronavirus test.