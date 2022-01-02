Trial set for South Carolina surgeon accused in deadly shooting while he was drunk

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — A date has been set for the trial of a South Carolina orthopedic surgeon accused of fatally shooting a medical equipment salesman.

Dr. Adam Lazzarini is scheduled to go on trial Jan. 24 for the involuntary manslaughter of William Player Holland, The State newspaper reported.

Police said the Cayce surgeon was drunk on Oct. 9, 2017, when he shot Holland in the chest while the two were in Lazzarini’s home.

Lazzarini was not charged at the time of the shooting. Police said that when they were probing the death of Lazzarini’s wife, Vanessa Biery, several months later, they found evidence that Lazzarini had lied during the initial investigation.

An autopsy from the Lexington County Coroner’s Office could not determine a cause of death for Biery, who paramedics found unresponsive at the Lazzarini home in May 2018. Lazzarini’s lawyers have maintained the surgeon had nothing to do with her death.

Lazzarini resigned from his position at Lexington Medical Center’s orthopedics program after he was charged.