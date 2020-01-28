Trooper shoots man armed with knife during safety inspection on I-95 in Robeson Co.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – A state trooper was involved in a shooting in Robeson County on I-95 during a safety inspection of a commercial vehicle.

At about 5:11 p.m. on Monday, the North Carolina state trooper was conducting a roadside safety inspection of a commercial motor vehicle, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

During the course of the inspection, the trooper was approached by an uninvolved armed person. The individual, who was armed with a knife, advanced toward the trooper, who then discharged his firearm after verbal commands to stop were ignored.



The involved individual has been identified as Justin Lee Workman, 29, of Wilmington. He was injured as a result of the incident.



The patrol member, Trooper Roderick McDaniel of Troop B, District 9 in Cumberland County, is an 18-year-veteran of the State Highway Patrol. Trooper McDaniel has been placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation, which is agency protocol in all officer-involved shootings.

Workman was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.



The SBI is investigating.