Trooper shot after chase across 2 counties in North Carolina

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina state trooper was shot Tuesday afternoon in Yancey County after a chase.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the chase started in Mitchell County and ended in Yancey County.

Multiple business owners told 7NEWS that there was a large police presence on Newdale Church Road in Burnsville, North Carolina. One witness reported hearing gunshots along the road.

The highway patrol said the trooper was conscious and talking and would be flown to an area hospital.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.