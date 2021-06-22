Truck carrying watermelons overturns during crash on I-95 in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A truck carrying a load of watermelons crashed along I-95 in Colleton County over the weekend, snarling traffic around the area for several hours.

Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue say two tractor trailers collided on the interstate near mile marker 46, just south of the rest area around 2:50 a.m. Saturday.

They say one of the trucks entered the median at a high rate of speed and struck several trees, which caused the truck to spin and roll over in the median.

The trailer was heavily damaged, causing a load of watermelons to spill onto the I-95 and into the median.

Firefighter-paramedics say the driver of the overturned truck suffered substantial injuries to his legs. He was initially treated at the scene before being taken to Colleton Medical Center. The man was later airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina for further treatment.

The second truck was able to stop in the breakdown lane; that driver was not injured.

Recovery crews spent much of the day Saturday cleaning up the accident and debris.

Traffic along the interstate and surrounding areas was impacted for several hours. Officials say traffic had to be diverted onto Hendersonville Highway and Lowcountry Highway through the afternoon – the heavy traffic caused several additional crashes.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.