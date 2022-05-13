PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easley Police Department arrested a truck driver Thursday following a crash with a school bus in Pickens County.

Police said Drake Lesley was charged with first-offense driving under the influence and for simple possession of marijuana.

The truck driver cut off a School District of Pickens County school bus at about 4:45 p.m. while trying to exit Calhoun Memorial Highway, which caused him to clip the front of the bus and overturn, police said.

The School District of Pickens County said two adults and one student were on the bus. No one was injured.

Lesley was transported to the hospital and later arrested.