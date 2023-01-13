CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A tractor-trailer driver will spend at least a year and four months in prison in connection with a crash that killed Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin and injured three others.

Judge Carla Archie handed down the sentence Thursday for Daniel Morgan, who was driving a tractor-trailer truck that caused the December 2021 crash that killed Goodwin and hurt three other officers. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, failure to move over, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, and displaying a fictitious tag.

Goodwin’s parents cried as they spoke to the judge before the sentencing, and Morgan apologized to Goodwin’s family in court.

Goodwin was a mother of three, who had just returned to work from maternity leave when she was killed.

Mia Goodwin (Courtesy: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

“Obviously, nothing’s going to bring Mia back home to her three kids and her husband, said Allen Brotherton, the attorney representing Goodwin’s estate. “The wounds are still very raw, and the pain is very deep.”

Goodwin and other officers had Interstate 85 blocked off for a separate wreck when prosecutors said Morgan did not slow down for blue lights and caused the crash.

The judge sentenced Morgan to at least a year and four months in prison — at most two years and five months. If the judge had given him the maximum for all of the charges instead of consolidating them to involuntary manslaughter, he would have had to spend more than 11 years in prison.

“I am grateful this brings another close in the chapter for closure for this incident,” Police Chief Johnny Jennings said. “This is something that was very difficult for our police agency and very difficult times for us.”

Reporters asked Jennings for his response to the guilty plea during a news conference Thursday on a separate matter.

“We’ve learned a great deal from this tragic accident and things that we put in place to make sure that we continue to be better and continue to be safer when we come to investigating collisions,” Jennings said.

Goodwin’s mother said nothing will bring her daughter back.

“What’s going to happen here today is not enough to cover the loss of a life, her life,” Mimi Figueroa said.

Figueroa also asked the judge for justice, saying, “maybe it will help my grandbabies who ask for ‘mommy’ still.”

In court, Morgan’s attorney said that after the crash, doctors found a tumor around Morgan’s eye that could have resulted in a loss of vision. However, the attorney did not directly connect that medical condition and the crash.