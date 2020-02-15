Trump holding NC rally the night before primary

US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up during a “Keep America Great” campaign rally at Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump is visiting North Carolina the night before next month’s primary elections.

Trump’s campaign announced on Friday that the president would attend a rally the evening of March 2 at Charlotte’s Bojangles Coliseum.

The president held rallies a few days before the presidential caucus in Iowa and the evening before the New Hampshire primary.

Trump won North Carolina by almost 4 percentage points in the 2016 general election.

The state is expected to be a presidential battleground this November.

Trump came to Charlotte last week to highlight a new economic revitalization program.

