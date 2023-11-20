COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Former President Donald Trump is planning to attend Saturday’s football game between Clemson University and the University of South Carolina, according to NBC News.

“Long ago, Peggy and I issued him a standing invitation to come anytime he wants to,” Gov. Henry McMaster said last week. “I think it’s such a good game and so exciting, they [presidential candidates] all ought to be here.”

The in-state rivalry game is being hosted this year by the Gamecocks in Columbia.

As the ‘first-in-the-South GOP Presidential Primary approaches, Trump has maintained a commanding lead over his rivals in recent polls despite facing charges in four criminal cases.

According to the latest Winthrop Poll, just over half of surveyed Republican voters in the state said they are most likely to support Trump as the party’s nominee in 2024. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley came in a distant second with 17% of likely GOP voters naming her as their first choice.

The Palmetto Bowl kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

This story is developing.