GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Twin brothers have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a motel in Greenville County, authorities said.

It happened on June 19 at the Super Lodge Motel at 412 Mauldin Road, when the 25-year-old brothers, Tamarcus Willie Anderson and Timothy Eugene Anderson, were involved in a confrontation with another person, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the Anderson brothers shot at the person but missed and hit a bystander who suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening

The brothers were arrested on Tuesday and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy. They are in the Greenville County Detention Center on $100,000 bonds.