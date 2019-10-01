Twin toddlers found dead in hot car in Georgia

HINESVILLE, GA (WJCL/CNN/WBTW) – Police in Hinesville, Georgia are investigating the death of two three-year- old twin girls found inside a car Sunday afternoon.

Police say their foster parents called police around 1:30 p.m. saying the girls were missing.

Police found them dead in a car in the Griffin Park neighborhood.

However, the children and their legal guardian live in another area of Hinesville.

Police are wondering how the girls ended up in that neighborhood.

Hinesville police did not release the names of the biological parents or the cause of death.

Police say an autopsy should be completed on Monday to determine the cause of death.

