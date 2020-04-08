Two additional inmates test positive for COVID-19 at SC jail

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that two additional inmates at the Al Cannon Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

This is in addition to the one inmate at the center who tested positive on Sunday. CCSO says that the two inmates who recently tested positive shared sleeping quarters with the first positive inmate.

The inmates were already in quarantine and symptomatic when they were tested.

Both inmates are facing felony charges. One has been in jail since January and the other has been in since March.

CCSO says that they will undergo treatment while in quarantine and that the families are being contacted.