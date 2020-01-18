RCSO: Two arrested after drugs, guns and cash are seized from Lumberton home

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Two Lumberton men were arrested after authorities say they found drugs, guns and thousands in cash in a home.

James Floyd, 28, and Jerrick Orlando Floyd, 35, both of Lumberton, were arrested in this case, according to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robeson County authorities searched a home Thursday on Alexis Drive in Lumberton. That’s where deputies say they found cocaine, marijuana, five guns and around $8,000 in cash. Two of those guns were stolen, the release said. One was reportedly stolen from a deputy’s home in 2014.

The search was conducted by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division Investigators, Deputies with the Community Impact Team and SWAT Team Operators.

James and Jerrick Floyd were arrested on several charges, the release said, including possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, conspiring to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a stolen firearm.

Jerrick Floyd was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the release.

They both were booked into the Robeson County Detention Center. James Floyd’s bond was set at $250,000, while Jerrick Floyd’s was set to $350,000.

