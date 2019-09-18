Two arrested in Robeson County assault and robbery

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – On Tuesday deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a robbery at the Allenton Grocery, according to a press release.
The Sheriff’s Office says that deputies met with the victim who told them he was assaulted and robbed while he was at the store.
Justin T. Henke, 22 and Sebastian Q. Lowery, 24, both of Lumberton, are charged with common law robbery and simple assault and battery in connection to the case. They are both being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $5,000 bond.
