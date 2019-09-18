Two arrested in Robeson County assault and robbery

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – On Tuesday deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a robbery at the Allenton Grocery, according to a press release.

The Sheriff’s Office says that deputies met with the victim who told them he was assaulted and robbed while he was at the store.

Justin T. Henke, 22 and Sebastian Q. Lowery, 24, both of Lumberton, are charged with common law robbery and simple assault and battery in connection to the case. They are both being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $5,000 bond.

LATEST NEWS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: