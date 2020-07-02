Two cents per gallon gas tax increase goes into effect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s two cents per gallon state gas tax increase went into effect Wednesday.

According to South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the tax increase will help with 661 miles of additional paving projects that were approved in June by the Transportation Commission.

The gas tax has generated $372 million in revenue since the last increase in July 2017, SCDOT said. That combined with other increased fees increased the revenue deposited into the account to $1.2 billion.

“We encourage every citizen of the state to visit our gas tax transparency web page and view the accountability reports outlining the use of the new funding as well as the project lists by county,” Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said.

None of the new gas tax funding was allocated to the State Infrastructure Bank, the SC 51 project in Florence, the Mark Clark Extension Project in Charleston, I-73, or the Panthers Interchange in Rock Hill, SCDOT said.