Two charged as Robeson County deputies investigate stolen vehicles, trailers

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Two men were arrested Friday on charges related to multiple larcenies across Robeson County, deputies say.

Robert Kinlaw, 21 and Sebastian Lowery, 25, both of Lumberton, have been charged with four counts of felony conspiracy, three counts of felony larceny and one count of attempted larceny, according to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kinlaw and Lowery are considered suspects in several breaking and entering investigations over the past few days, deputies say.

Vehicles, four wheelers, generators, trailers and other things were all stolen in the incidents, authorities say. Many of the items have been located, but others are still unaccounted for.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins encourages anyone who has one of the stolen items to come forward.

Lumberton police also helped with the arrest.

“This is yet another example of law enforcement agencies and citizens working together to bring criminals to justice,” Sheriff Wilkins said.

Kinlaw and Lowery were taken to the Robeson County Detention Center. Bond was set at $18,000.

The sheriff’s office says the investigations are ongoing and more charges are forthcoming.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

