Two Charleston teachers set to circumnavigate the world in two years

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two Charleston teachers will depart from the Charleston Harbor and set sail on a two-year circumnavigation of the world in a 40-foot sailboat.
Zach Bjur and Tripp Brower will learn how island and coastal community groups restore and protect their surroundings to help reduce the effects of climate change.
Among the places they’ll visit are Tahiti, Fuji and the Great Barrier Reef.
Their goal is to take what they learn on the trip and apply the knowledge to problems in the Lowcountry.
The pair leave on Sunday, November 3 from Charleston Harbor and their story will eventually be told in a documentary.
