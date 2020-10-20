Two dead, four hospitalized at Augusta personal care home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are dead and four others are hospitalized after being discovered Sunday, at First Love Personal Care Home on Wrightsboro Road.

The victims are identified 84-year-old Georgia Blount and 75-year-old Sylvia Reid.

The coroner said both victims were found by the caretaker in different areas of the home.

District Attorney Natalie Paine said this home had extremely unsafe living conditions. It was reportedly 138 degrees inside.

We’re told the CAVE Task Force has alerted to this place in the last 6 months and now they’re trying to figure out how and why it became so hot inside.

Those in the hospital are being treated for exposure to significant heat.

Tests were done for carbon monoxide exposure, but we’re told that was not an issue.

“According to the specialists, HVAC don’t produce heat over 120, so I don’t know if there was an emergency valve that wasn’t set properly or maybe damaged somehow or blew out. I mean, you know, there’s a plethora of ways that there could have been an issue with the HVAC system,” said DA Paine.

Paine is trying to figure out if COVID may have stopped the Healthcare Facilities Regulations of the state to not check on the home.

No one has been charged.

Autopsy results should be coming back soon.