Two dead, four hospitalized at Augusta personal care home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating two deaths and four hospitalizations at a personal care home.

It happened at First Love Personal Care Home on the 2400 block of Wrightsboro Road just after 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

The coroner said both victims, 84-year-old Georgia Blount and 75-year-old Sylvia Reid, were found by the caretaker in different areas of the home.

Four other residents were taken to the hospital by EMS. Autopsies will be conducted Monday.

LATEST HEADLINES: