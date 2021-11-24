Two dead in crash involving mail truck on southbound I-85 in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people are dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer carrying mail on southbound Interstate 85 near Billy Graham Parkway, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol officials said a vehicle crashed just after 2 a.m. and came to a rest in one of the middle lanes of I-85 south near Billy Graham.

Around 2:15 a.m., a tractor-trailer crashed into the vehicle still parked on the interstate. Two people were killed in the collision, troopers confirm. Officials are still working to identify the two fatalities.

Medics took one other person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Medic said another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The United States Postal Service said mail was transferred onto another truck and taken to a postal facility to be processed.

