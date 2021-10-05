Two dead in plane crash in Thomson, Georgia

McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews responded to the scene of a deadly plane crash in Thomson, Tuesday.

The plane went missing around 6:30 Tuesday morning.

The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office tells us that the wreckage of the aircraft was located in a privately owned field near the 3100 block of Wrightsboro Road.

Thomson City Administrator, John Waller, confirms to NewsChannel 6 that it was a Dassault Falcon business jet that crashed.

The coroner says both pilots were killed. They’ve now been identified as 73-year-old Raymond Bachman of Fountain Hills, AZ and 63-year-old Claude Duschesne of El Paso, TX.

The FAA says the plane was flying from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport in Lubbock, Texas, to Thomson-McDuffie County Airport at the time of the crash.

Road blocks are set up along a stretch of Wrightsboro Road between Knox Rivers Road and 3 Points Road.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

NTSB is investigating the Oct. 5, 2021, crash of a Dassault Falcon 20 near Thomson, Georgia. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) October 5, 2021

The NTSB held a small press conference at 5:30 p.m. during which Senior Air Safety Investigator Adam Gerhardt answered questions about the investigation.

The FAA released the following statement:

A Dassault Falcon business jet crashed near Wrightsboro Road in Thomson, Ga., around 5:44 a.m. local time today. Two people were aboard. The plane was flying from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport in Lubbock, Texas, to Thomson-McDuffie County Airport. The FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents. Maria Njoku

Viewers may remember another crash in that area in 2013, which claimed the lives of 5 people, all employees of The Vein Guys.

