Two-headed sea turtle hatchling found on South Carolina beach

EDISTO, S.C. (WCBD) — Edisto Beach State Park Sea Turtle Patrol recently made an unusual discovery — a two-headed hatchling.

The group was doing “routine nest inventory” of what appeared to be a recently emerged nest.

During inventory, team members “dig down to determine the nest by counting the hatched eggs, unhatched eggs, and on occasions also find live hatchlings.”

This time, they found three — or maybe three and a half — live hatchlings still in the chamber: two standard hatchlings, and one hatchling with two heads.

South Carolina State Parks said that the anomaly “is the result of a genetic mutation.”

Although “other two-headed hatchlings have been found in South Carolina in past years,” this is the first documented case at Edisto Beach State Park.

All of the hatchlings were released into the ocean.