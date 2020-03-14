Two in Robeson County charged with 2nd degree murder by drug distribution

PARKTON, NC (WBTW) – Four people have been charged after authorities seized drugs, cash and a gun from a Parkton home, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sandra Miller, 56, Elgin T. Phillips, 54, Michael John Fertig, 51 and Timothy Byrd, 43 of Stonewall Court, Parkton were arrested and charged with felony conspiracy, possession with intent to sell and delivery cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release.

Miller and Phillips were also charged with second degree murder by drug distribution.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says the murder charges are in connection with the death of a 43-year-old Raeford woman.

Investigators say they uncovered heroin, cocaine, meth, a gun and nearly $3,000 in cash at the home.

All four were booked into the Robeson County Detention Center. Bond was set at $2 million for Fertig and Byrd and $3 million for Miller and Phillips.

